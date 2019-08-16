Premier League Champions, Manchester City will clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, a match dubbed to be very explosive.

The match kicks-off at 5.30pm.

The reigning champions made a flying start to the new campaign, easing to a 5-0 victory over West Ham United on the opening day.

Raheem Sterling stole the show with a hat-trick, with the striking duo of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero adding the remaining goals.

It was a game in which VAR played a significant role.

The Brazilian striker had a second effort chalked off after Sterling strayed marginally offside in the build-up, while Aguero benefited after the technology showed that Declan Rice encroached into the area as Lukasz Fabianksi saved his penalty and he duly converted at the second attempt.

Spurs come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Aston Villa. The newly-promoted side took an early lead through John McGinn, but the North Londoners hit back through Tanguy Ndombele and a Harry Kane brace.

Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal to give City a crucial victory over Spurs during last season’s title run in.

Days after City’s dramatic Champions League exit to the same opponents, the Stockport-born youngster struck after five minutes, nodding home from close range after Aguero’s assist.

It was a testing game, in which Ederson was forced to make several saves, but City held on to return to the top of the league and keep the pressure on Liverpool with four games remaining.

City is expected to carry the day on Saturday, after a dominant performance at West Ham on opening day while Spurs struggled to overcome Aston Villa at home.

