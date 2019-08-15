Categories: Entertainment

Video: Toke Makinwa blasts guys who only have dreams

Free At Last: Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa

How to know someone who will be successful, whether male or female, reflects in what work or effort they are currently putting into doing what they are passionate about.

Oap and vlogger Toke Makinwa tells ladies to shine their eyes and not be swayed by guys who claim to have ambitions and dreams but never do anything about it.

Watch the visual here.
