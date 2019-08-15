Talented Grammy awards nominated singer and songwriter, Lisa Yaro releases her debut single and video entitled “Relate”.

Relate is the first of several music videos Lisa will be releasing this year. Her next single ‘Mr Lova‘ is set to release August 12th and the visuals will follow August 19th. Some yet to be released singles have already reached critical acclaim in upcoming theatrical releases, as well as Amazon Prime TV shows.

Lisa has several upcoming appearances in the United States and around the world in 2019, most notably her upcoming performance at AFRIMMA Awards Show in Dallas, this October.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

