See Dwarf who is richer than Wizkid, Dangote

Visuals of a Ghanaian dwarf displaying a laptop, Range Rover and cash has surfaced on social media stating he’s far wealthier than Nigerian superstar Wizkid and Africa’s richest man Dangote.

The Dwarf says he’s going to start his own cement company and that Dangote’s cement company cannot be compared to his riches. He’s yet to declare his assets so we can not categorically state how he measured or acquired the wealth that makes him think he’s richer than those he mentioned.

We do not know why Wizkid is always trending on Twitter, without doing anything, fans just love to make StarBoy trend wherever he is.

See some visuals.