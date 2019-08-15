Movie producer and star Toyin Abraham, who recently married her sweetheart and colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, have both welcomed a baby boy.

Friends of the couple shared photos and videos from the baby shower on social media. Those in attendance include celebrities like Ini Edo, Anto Lecky, Iyabo Ojo, Annie Idibia, Toke Makinwa, Faithia Williams, BamBam and a host of others.

See some pictures…

When you hear multiple good news about Toyin Abraham, a day after Tammy Abraham broke your heart. pic.twitter.com/GiLwDkQkxy — 15TH AUGUST / B L A C K – – – B R O T H E R 🍒🍷⭕️ (@TweetAtAustin) August 15, 2019

