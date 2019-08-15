Categories: Daily News Headlines

Photo News: Buhari unveils Roads, NAF Hospital in Katsina

President Buhari with R-L: Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Perm Sec. Defence Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as he commissions Nigerian Airforce Reference Hospital Daura, Katsina State.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned roads and Nigerian Airforce Reference Hospital, Daura, Katsina State.

Katsina Road 1: President Buhari with Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Deputy Governor Alh. Manir Yakubu as he commissions Kwanar Sabke-Dan Aunai-Dutsi road in Katsina State on 15th Aug 2019.

Buhari with the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at the event

Buhari, being conducted round the hospital
