Nigeria has asked China to carry out a thorough investigation into the death of Mr Joseph Nwajueze, a Nigerian Pastor living in that country.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made the demand in a statement on Wednesday.

She said Nwajueze’s death was condemnable.

”The alleged killing of the Anambra -born pastor, who was living with his wife, Chinwe and four children in China, should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits punished,” she said.

Nwajueze was carrying on his legitimate business in China and there was no reason for his killing, she added.

She condemned the stigmatisation of Nigerians living in China, saying that those who were found guilty of the country’s law should be prosecuted.

While condoling with the family of the late Nwajueze, Dabiri-Erewa reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to ensure that justice is done by making those responsible to face the law.

The chairman of the commission, however, appealed to irate Nigerians in China to be patient and not to take the law into their hands as the Federal Government would ensure that justice was done.

Nwajueze was allegedly killed by Chinese security operatives in circumstances suspected to be related to immigration formalities.

Sources said that the Chinese security personnel, in an attempt to apprehend the fleeing Nigerian pastor, forcefully used a device on him in order to demobilise him.

It was gathered that the device made the pastor numb, leading to his collapse and eventual death.

