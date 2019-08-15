The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara, Mr Issa Ore, has assured workers in the state that labour would ensure the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage by the government.

Ore gave this assurance on Thursday in Ilorin while speaking with journalists at the NLC secretariat.

The NLC chairman, therefore, urged workers in the state to keep the hope alive, as the new minimum wage would be paid soon.

According to Ore, preparations are underway to ensure the payment of the new minimum wage to workers.

He expressed confidence in the incumbent Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to make good his earlier promise that he would pay the minimum wage.

The governor, Ore said; “has a listening ear and he is a compassionate leader, who will do the wish of the people at all times”.

Speaking on the wave of insecurity in the country, the NLC chairman said one of the solutions was for the government to ban all illegal transport associations in the country.

According to him, the spate of kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in the country can be curtailed, if proper coordination of transport operators is done by the government.

He opined that one of the reasons why criminals often escaped on the highway was because there were no records of some vehicle registrations to operate on the affected routes.

“This is the danger that innocent passengers are exposed to and so we plead with the government to arrest this trend,” he added.

