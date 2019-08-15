A nanny, Kemi Odetayo, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing her employer’s 1,300 dollars, 2,300 Euros and 200 pounds (about N1.499million).

Odetayo, 46, who resides at No. 2, Akanni Dosumu St., Ilupeju in Lagos, is charged with unlawful entry and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Mike Unah, said Odetayo committed the offence on May 20 and May 25.

He alleged that the nanny broke into her employer’s bedroom and stole the money belonging to Mr Babatunde Sofola

Unah alleged that the defendant also stole KORRES Summer Wood Cologne valued at N12,000, a trouser, one T-shirt and a ”navy shorts”.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 285 provides three-year jail term for offender.

Magistrate A.A. Fashola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 in addition to two sureties in like sum.

Fashola adjourned hearing until Sept. 11.

