Moses Daddy Simon, Nigeria international has joined French Ligue 1 club, FC Nantes, on loan from La Liga club Levante.

The switchover was done today after the two clubs agreed the terms, with an option for Nantes to buy the Nigerian forward. He will wear Jersey No. 27.

Simon was among the bronze winning Super Eagles campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt.

“FC Nantes welcomes the arrival of Moses Daady Simon and welcomes him”, the French club said on their website.

The footballer is also excited with the move. He told SCORENigeria:

“I am at FC Nantes to give my best and to be part of the club’s aspiration of the season.

“It gladdens my heart to know that former Super Eagles player played here in the past and the fans still remember Samson Siasia.

“Playing week in, week out is the major target of any player and I am not an exemption of that. I want to play football regularly to justify what I earn, that is the reason of me going to France.”

Nantes is expecting the winger to bring all its percussion and technical quality to their offensive for the 2019-2020 season, which began last weekend.

Formed at the GBS Academy (Nigeria) between 2003 and 2013, Moses Daddy Simon then committed to AS Trencin (Slovakia) in 2014, club with which he scored 13 goals in 33 matches in all competitions. He will discover in particular the Europa League (4 matches). His fine performances will open the doors of the Jupiler Pro League and KAA Gent in the winter of 2015.

In three seasons with the Belgian club and 136 games played, Simon proved effective with 21 goals for 18 assists delivered.

In addition to Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Daddy Simon made his first steps in the prestigious Champions League (5 matches).

Last year in Liga BBVA in the Levante UD jersey, the Nigerian took part in 19 league games for 1 goal.

