By Adejoke Adeleye

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, Abeokuta, Ogun State has matriculated 1, 500 students admitted for both full-time and part- time programmes of the institution.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Samson Adeola Odedina disclosed this on Thursday during the 2018/ 2019 Matriculation Oath taking ceremony at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) hall, at the polytechnic.

He also boasted that MALPOLY is a reference point in entrepreneurial, scientific and technological education, adding that their graduates were proven job creators and role models as dependable employees.

While addressing journalists, the rector urged the students to be committed, focused and disciplined so as to graduate in flying colours.

”As fresh students, let me urge you to mind who you associate with, refuse any unsolicited assistance from any quarter, run away from anything that is capable of dragging the name of the institution and your families to the mud, instead, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.

“Let me remind you that your primary aim on this campus is to obtain degree which will help you achieve your dreams”

”It is pertinent you know that the Management of the Polytechnic will not be disposed to some anti- social behaviours, examination misconducts, indecent dressings, secret associations which you have sworn against today.”

Dr Odedina, while congratulating the matriculating students charged the fresh students to eschew all forms of vices that could truncate their assignment, encouraging them to take leadership positions in various fields that they have chosen.

He also commended the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support and for restoring peace and full academic activities to the polytechnic which has made the event of today possible.

”Our prestigious institution is well known all over as a center of excellence going by the landmarks achieved by your graduates in all spheres, academic, industry and in private practice of communication, banking, engineering and others. Our relationship with industries has always given our students the needed experience for development,” he said.

He, therefore, wished all fresh students success in their academic pursuits.

”To parents I want to congratulate you for the gift of life extended to you by God to witness this ceremony in the lives of these young ones. I pray you will enjoy the fruit of your labour and sacrifices over them,” he said.

