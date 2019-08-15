Makinde to unveil new security architecture to tackle insecurity next week

By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday disclosed that he will be announcing a new security architecture to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state next week.

He spoke at the assigning of portfolios to the new commissioners in Ibadan, Oyo State, with Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, former Caretaker Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government area emerging as the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

Other commissioners are: Barrister Seun Asamu, Commissioner for Energy, Mr Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem, Commissioner for Land, Chief Bayo Lawal, Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftancy Matters, Dr Bashir Bello, Commissioner for Health, Prof Daud kehinde Sangodoyin, Commissioner for Education, Mr Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for Finance, Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola, Commissioner for Environment, Hon Barrister Adeniyi John Farinto, Commissioner for Budget & Planning, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Commissioner for Commerce, Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle, Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Commissioner for Justice, and Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Establishment.

In attendance at the inauguration ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governors office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan were top government functionaries, religious leaders, party leaders, government officials, friends, family and associates of the new commissioners.

Speaking, Makinde noted that he counted on their support for the actualization of his vision which is to visit and reverse the negative socio-economic indices that have beleaguered the state over the years adding, “By God’s grace in the next few weeks, I will be announcing a new security architecture to tackle the spate of insecurity in our beloved state”.

He said, “I have not been working alone. No one can do this work alone. It takes cooperation and team spirit to move any endeavor forward, and that is why all fourteen of you will be playing a crucial role in the overall development of Oyo State. I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo State’s journey to greatness. I imagine you sponsoring bills from your various departments that the Executive can escalate.

“But most importantly, I desire to see you make focused, intentional and mindful decisions that show that you put Oyo state and our people above personal interests. I have had one on one interactions with all of you. Your various endeavours hitherto have prepared you for this moment. You had successful and fulfilling individual careers in the private and public sectors. I have among you representatives from academia, former legislators, professionals and business people. But you chose to answer this call to serve. With the formidable track record and CVs you all possess, I am happy that you are not working against me”.

He continued, “And so we are gathered here today to inaugurate the Oyo State Executive Council as stipulated in Sections 192 and 193 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Their mandate is to direct, supervise and manage their portfolios. It is indeed an honour to welcome you all to be a part of our administration. Just as a CEO cannot function without a trusted and tested board of advisors that key into his visions, Oyo state cannot make the desired progress unless we work together.

“I have presented my vision for the people of Oyo State. As you take up this appointment, I believe you are keying into this vision. As I said in my inaugural speech, I will delegate effectively, but the buck will always stop with me. I hope that you will likewise take responsibility and not pass the buck. So, come with me, work with me, let us take Oyo State to greater glory”