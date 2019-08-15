Ms Rukkayat Ibrahim, an aspirant in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi has promised to be the voice for the voiceless women in the state, if elected governor.

I also want to fight for women and youths; that is why I am coming out; my first priority is to bring together the three major languages in the state to bring unity and peace.

“I lived in many states in the country and I have seen what they have and what we lack in Kogi which I am determined to bring home,” she said.

Ibrahim made the promise while interacting with journalists in a forum on Thursday in Abuja, promising that agriculture, rural development, women and youth empowerment would also receive equal attention.

The aspirant said that there was need for workers to get their salaries as each month ends so that we do not have issues in the state.

She, however, said that the incumbent governor, Mr Yahaya Bello was doing his best and that if elected governor, she will do better.

Ibrahim, who wants to be the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that she would be presenting a six-point agenda to the people of the state to seek support ahead of the election.

The aspirant also said that she was interested in fostering peace and unity among the three major ethnic groups in the state.

According to her, when that is done, we will not be needing any security; the funds invested in security will go into infrastructure development in the state.

Ibrahim said that Kogi was too backward, observing that there was need for good roads, hospitals and job creation for young people.

