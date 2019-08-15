A Convener at Data Science Nigeria, Mr Bayo Adekambi, on Thursday urged schools management to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a second teacher.

Adekambi made the plea at the 3rd Biennial Conference on: “Transition from Observation to Knowledge to Intelligence (TOKI)’’ held at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

The conference was backed up by the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Data Science Nigeria.

Artificial Intelligence is often used to describe machines (or computers) that mimic “cognitive” functions that humans associate with the human mind, such as “learning” and “problem-solving”.

TOKI is the Biennial forum for the presentation of new research results and for the demonstration of new systems and techniques in knowledge management, Competitive Intelligence, Big Data and Semantic Web.

Others are IOT, Resource Management, Web Mining, Natural Language Processing, Interoperable and Adaptive Information Systems as well as Data Science.

Adekambi said that using artificial intelligence camera as a second teacher would help schools to monitor the behaviour patterns of each student in the classroom.

“AI class monitor camera records class sessions in a non-obtrusive manner. The faces of each child is blocked, but each person is recognised with an automatic unique code.

“Students in the class behaviours and facial emotions are placed and profiled with the camera and at the end of the class, the teacher can study and understand each child’s pattern of learning.

“AI camera will help the teacher to make informed decisions about each student in the school and differentiate the ones that prefer personalised learning experience or vice versa, “Adekambi said.

He said that Nigeria was among the four nations with the highest number of overcrowded classrooms in its secondary schools.

Adekambi said that quality learning experience and study of students’ behavioural patterns could not be achieved in an overcrowded classroom.

“It is impossible for one teacher to be able to offer quality education to a large number of students at the same time.

“The AI camera would be able to tell the level of engagement of each student in a classroom, and also predict the academic performance of each one of them,’’ he said.

Adekambi said that the cost of an AI camera was less than the salary of a teacher; urging schools to invest in such technology.

Also, Dr Olufade Onifade, the President, International Society for Knowledge Organisation (ISKO), West Africa, said that the event was organised to sensitise students on the importance of big data, artificial intelligence and data science.

Onifade said that sensitising students with the knowledge of artificial intelligence among others would keep them abreast of the current technology trends.

