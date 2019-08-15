Former Super Eagles captain and striker, Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Imo State Governor on Sports Matters.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha made the appointment on Wednesday at the Government House in Owerri, when Kanu visited him.

A statement issued by the governor’s aide on New Media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, said “The governor, Emeka Ihedioha, received one of the country’s football legends, Kanu Nwankwo, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.”

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”

