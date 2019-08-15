By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Charming award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and model, Idia Aisien, is certainly living her best life at the moment – it’s been such an amazing year for her.

Just a few months ago, she bagged an endorsement deal with the number 1 brand in the global luxury cosmetics market, Lancome. And now, she has just been unveiled as official brand ambassador for BNatural Spa, a leading luxury medical spa in Nigeria, specializing in innovative medical services and beauty treatments administered by US board-certified aestheticians.

Speaking about this milestone, Idia says: “I’m super excited for this new journey with the BNatural Spa family, as their reputation for innovation and quality service delivery in the industry is unparalleled. I can’t wait to share all the groundbreaking activities we have in store with the world.”

