How 4 vessel crew members steal N8.4m diesel

By Paul Iyoghojie

The Managing Director of Ayoknox Ventures Limited, Apapa, Lagos, Mr. Goke Ojo has dragged his four vessel crew members before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly anchoring the vessel on the high sea to steal his diesel valued N8,400,000.

Police identified the accused persons as Charles Obinna Dimkipa, 43; Brobebe Tari Joseph, 55; John Adetu Olakunle, 40 and the boatman, John Aworetan, 30.

The accused persons were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-court charged of stealing.

Police alleged that trouble started for the accused persons when the complainant, Ojo reported to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Lawal Shehu in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos that the boat man in charge of his vessel on the high sea between Lome and Togo stole diesel valued N8,400,000 and escaped.

Following the report, Shehu directed his team led by inspector Mohammed Ojemelon to fish out the suspects and the police arrested the accused persons at their hideout in Lagos.

Police counsel, Francis Igbinoso told the court in charge No E/32/2019 that the accused persons committed the offence on the high sea between Lome and Togo area.

Igbinosa informed the court that the boatman, Aworetan connived with other crew members to anchor their employer’s vessel on the high sea to siphoned 8,000 litres of diesel valued N8,400,000 and escaped before they were arrested.

He said the offences, the accused persons committed were punishable under section 411 and 287 of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open court and Magistrate F.F. George granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

George ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected their bail conditions and adjourned the case till 29 August for mention.