The President of the Republic of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde, has solicited closer and stronger economic ties between Kano and Guinea.

Conde made the call in Kano during a special business session with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano business community at the Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar.

The president assured the business community that they would always be ready to welcome Kano businessmen for investment opportunities in his country.

“Being brothers coming from Africa, you would surely have no problem at all in harnessing the abundant investment opportunities in our dear country,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Conde who said that since his assumption as President of the Republic in 2010, he has been doing his best to see that all odds against transparent, smoother and healthier economy were eliminated.

Earlier, Ganduje assured the Guinean president that Kano State Government was ready and determined to work closely with the Republic of Guinea to leverage each other’s strength to mutual benefits.

The statement quoted Ganduje as saying that the door of his government is always opened to the great country of Guinea.

“We welcome your new innovations and suggestions on how we can partner with Guinea in all facets of development especially investment opportunities in both countries.

“I am indeed particularly delighted by Your Excellency’s passion and expressed commitment to hold discussions between your delegation and members of our business community in Kano on various investment opportunities in the Republic of Guinea among other related issues.

“The strength and relevance of Kano business community in economic development, both within and outside Nigeria, today constitutes an important and unique force in Nigeria and the World in general.

“In the past couple of decades, it has grown into an energetic and confident community that has accorded Nigeria a good stand-in many parts of the World.

“It is our pride to state that today, the richest black man in the World is a native of Kano in the person of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON,” the statement read in part.

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, while appreciating the move for such economic ties between Kano and Guinea, encouraged the economic integration.

The first-class traditional ruler noted that such collaboration could help in preventing Africans from migrating to other parts of the world, particularly Europe and other developed states in search of greener pasture.

“We must, as people try and see that this and similar initiatives see the light of the day. Emphasis should be more on Africa to Africa investment, than Africa to other places. Through this, we can make a significant impact on fighting poverty,” the statement quoted Sanusi saying.

Those who attended the forum were representative of Dangote Group of Companies, Mr Mansur Ahmed; Alhaji Tajuddeen Dantata represented Dantata Group of Companies, and Alhaji Nafi’u Isyaka Rabi’u represented BUA Group of Companies.

Also in attendance were the Chairman Azman Air, Alhaji Abdulmanafi Sarina; the Executive Chairman of Ultimate Gas, Alhaji Auwalu Ilu; Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta; and the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris.

Ministers designate from Kano state, retired Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi and Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, among other dignitaries, witnessed the event.

