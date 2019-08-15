Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Germany will make more payments to survivors of the Holocaust.

“The German Government has just informed us that they would be giving a supplement to thousands of Holocaust survivors: hundreds of euro per month.

“This is important. These people deserve it. I thank the German Government,” Netanyahu said in a video and message on Twitter.

The money is in addition to assistance provided by the Israeli Government, according to Netanyahu.

The German Government did not immediately comment.

An estimated 220,000 Holocaust survivors still live in Israel, according to the country’s Finance Ministry.

Israel’s statistics agency put the number a little lower, estimating 212,300 at the end of 2017, in a study released on International Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27.

