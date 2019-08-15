Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has restated the corps’ commitment toward ensuring safer roads ahead of the ember months.

The ember months include September, October, November and December and they are characterised by increased vehicular movements due to associated activities before, during and after the yuletide.

Oyeyemi gave the assurance at a Strategy Session for the 12 Zonal Commanding Officers and 37 Sector Commanders in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the senior officers meet annually in August to agree on the focus for ember months and end of year patrol.

“With road crashes recorded around construction sites, more road safety assessment would be carried out to stem the tide.

“We need to carry out more road safety audit to ensure that appropriate markings and signs, auto reflective and retro-reflective were deployed to roads.

“This is because if the crashes are occurring around construction sites, then something needs to be done,” the Corps Marshal said.

He also stated that the corps would ensure enforcement of speed limiting device for all commercial vehicles.

On number plates’ enforcement for motorcycle and tricycle riders, Oyeyemi said that modalities were on ground to ensure compliance by Oct. 2, 2019.

“We are fully on course; we have seen an increase already in the number of motorcycle riders processing their class A Drivers Licence.

“We have also been bombarded by states now with requests for more number plates for motorcycles.

“There is an increase now in the number of motorcycles and tricycles having number plates,’’ Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshal explained that from inception, it was an act of lawlessness to put a motorcycle or tricycle on the highway without being registered, saying it was road tax evasion.

“Ideally, we ought not to have served any notice for enforcement; we are supposed to go on full blast arrest.

“But again, looking at the present socio-economic and security situations in the country, we need to really reawaken the need for the road users to do what is expected.

“That is why we worked with the joint tax board to give a deadline.’’

He lauded the Department for State Services (DSS) in its effort at assisting FRSC in the issues of drivers licence, investigation of driving schools and in giving maximum support in field commands.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

