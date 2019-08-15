The Nigerian Army has tweeted its new recruitment plan for Short Service Commission (SSC 46/2020) & Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC 25/2020).

It said on Wednesday night that e-application portal is now open, and provided the link for interested candidates: nigerianarmyms.ng

It warned that “interested candidates are kindly requested to apply using the link ONLY”. The exercise began 14 August and closes on 28 September.

We have followed the link and came across, also the additional instructions given to interested applicants by Brigadier General Gabriel Ochigbano, Acting Military Secretary (Army).

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Applications are to be made online free of charge from the 14th of August 2019.

a.How to apply:

(1) Log on to WWW.NIGERIANARMYMS.NG to create an account.

(2) Read the qualification criteria.

(3) From the home page, select DSSC application.

(4) On successful registration, you will receive an email notification

containing your login details.

(5) Click on ‘Login’ to complete the application form.

(6) Ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(a)Passport photograph.

(b)Educational certificates.

(c)Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d)Certificate of state of origin.

(e)Birth certificate or age declaration.

b.Print Out.Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application. The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from his/her state. Successful applicants would be required to present their printed photo-slips to the selection board during interview.

We wish all applicants good luck.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

