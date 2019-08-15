The Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Thursday, assured the staff of the council that adequate supply of electricity would be provided to create an enabling environment for the area.

The coordinating director of the council, Mr Williams Adeola, gave this assurance at a meeting with the heads of department of the council in Ido-Osi.

Adeola lauded the workers for their attitude to work in the council and charged them to improve on their performances.

He said that measures had been put in place to provide electricity through alternative electricity supply to ensure that the comfort of staff in their offices.

The coordinating director assured them that the welfare of the ‎staff of the council would be given priority, adding that those who needed to improve‎ on their performances should do so.

‎He charged the staff to be diligent, hard-working and punctual in their workplace.

