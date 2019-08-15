In a new song titled ”Gelato” which means italian style ice cream, Nigeria’s disc jockey DJ Cuppy collaborates with rave of the moment Zlatan, who delivers well on the beat.
Check out the new tune and let us know your thoughts.
Thursday, August 15, 2019
