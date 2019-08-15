The German Football Association proposed Freiburg’s Fritz Keller as their new president on Thursday as the world’s biggest single sports association looks to end the search for a successor to Reinhard Grindel, who resigned in April.

Keller, who has been chairman at Freiburg since 2010, was the only name put forward by a DFB commission in charge of finding a new head of the seven million-member association.

Grindel stepped down after coming under pressure over income he received from a DFB subsidiary and a watch he had been given by Ukrainian businessman and soccer administrator Grigory Surkis.

He was the third consecutive DFB president to be embroiled in a scandal after his predecessors Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were indicted in Switzerland earlier this month over a payment for the 2006 World Cup.

The DFB is now hoping Keller, who became a Freiburg vice president back in 1991, can again steady the ship.

Small-budget club Freiburg have been known for their no-nonsense approach to the game, playing an exciting brand of football while also producing scores of talented players who have moved on to join bigger clubs.

“Fritz Keller is without a doubt an unusual personality with all the qualities for the position of DFB President,” DFB Vice President Rainer Koch said in a statement.

“We are convinced that he is the right man for the future of the DFB.”

Keller, an entrepreneur in the field of gastronomy, has been a member of the German football league (DFL) supervisory board since 2016.

The 62-year-old Keller will now be proposed to the local and regional associations before being officially nominated ahead of the Sept. 27 election.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

