President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, said the progress Governor Aminu Masari made in the last four years shows that he is taking good care of the people of his state.

“Thank you, Governor Masari, for taking care of the people of my constituency,’’ he said, while commissioning the re-designed and re-constructed Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza Road during his visit to the state.

The road, covering about 38 kilometres and linking four local government areas, was first constructed by the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund, which was then headed by President Buhari, and it was extended to Dangwara, Jirdede and Koza towns.

The road has the benefit of increasing mobility that would enable the predominantly farming population to optimally utilize the Koza dam and serves as a vital route option from Kano, Jigawa and Yobe to the famous Mai’Adua International Border Market.

President Buhari also commissioned another 16 km road that links 20 agrarian communities of Kwanar Sabke, Sabke, Kokutu, Makangara, Haukan Zama, Nareje, Madoma, Nasarawa, Magamiyo, Dan’Aunai, Kwanar Dila, Gurje, Magale, Sabon Garin Kogon, Burtu, Dado, Minawa, Subashi, Dutsawa, Nafasa and Dutsi.

The roads will help farmers to easily transport their produce to markets, gain access to health facilities and schools, and unlock the commercial opportunities in the area.

Governor Masari appreciated the President for visiting the state and finding time to commission some projects, assuring him that the state government will always pursue people focused development projects.

