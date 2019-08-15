Roger Federer is out of the Cincinnati Masters, ousted by Russian Andrey Rublev in two straight sets 6-3 6-4 in the round of 16.

The 21 year-old Russian qualifier had also beaten Federer’s compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the round of 32.

The match on Thursday with Federer lasted about one hour. It was Federer’s second match since he lost the finals of Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic in July.

The Russian broke the third seeded Swiss in his first two service games and won 81% of his first serve points to wrap up the upset.

Rublev shed tears of joy after pulling off the biggest win of his career.

“It is such an amazing feeling when you’re playing a legend like Roger and all these people supporting him until the end,” he told ESPN in an on-court interview.

“One day I hope I’m going to feel the same.

“Today I was just trying to do my best and was thinking in my head that I need to play every point until the end no matter what.”

The win sets up an all Russian quarter-final with ninth seed Daniil Medvedev.

