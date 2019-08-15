The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Thursday that one person died in an accident involving two vehicles at Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, said the accident happened at about 5.03 a.m.

Oladele explained that a Volkswagen car with registration number EGB 608 XA lost control, due to excessive speeding around Redemption Camp main gate at Mowe and rammed into a bus with registration number LSD 933 XQ.

He said that three people, two males and a female were involved in the accident and that one of the males died in the incident.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary of Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State, while the two others sustained no injuries,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared and that smooth traffic had returned in the area.

Oladele advised motorists to desist from over-speeding that could lead to loss of lives and property.

