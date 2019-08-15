No fewer than 50 Nigerian journalists were accredited to cover the 2019 hajj operations, according to sources from the Command and Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Wednesday in Makkah.

The Management of the commission, during one of the public functions with journalists, commended the journalists for the job well done, describing their performance as the best in recent time in the coverage of hajj.

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it had retrieved the missing 200 Sokoto State pilgrims’ passports that got mixed up during the hajj.

The representative of hajj commission from the Presidency, Yahaya Shuabu, disclosed this when he led NAHCON team to visit the Sokoto State tent in Muna.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

