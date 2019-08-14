A governorship aspirant in Bayesla on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ebitimi Angbare, has said that the party boycotted the local government election because it lacked confidence in the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC).

Angbare alleged that all the officials of the state electoral body were card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this on Wednesday after obtaining his nominations and expression of Interest form at the party national headquarters in Abuja.

Angbare, who said he was aspiring to be governor of the state for the third time, said that he was in the race because it was time for Bayelsa to join the league of Progressives states, noting that Bayelsa state had no business remaining in PDP.

Angbare said that the state’s treasury had been under serious attack because people had refused to be selfless.

“The attack on the treasury is when you run a system that does not make public spending open, you are attacking the treasury.

”In a democracy, the way you measure progress in a democracy is different from a military regime.

“In a democracy, public spending must be open, you can’t tell us that you have spent N60 billion to construct a road from point A to point C,” he said.

Angbare also said that direct primary would be the best form of primary to elect the standard-bearer of the party.

“I would prefer direct primary, the president, National Assembly members were produced through direct primaries. We can only improve on that,” he said.

