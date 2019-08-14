Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has described frontline politician, Senator Anthony Adefuye as a man whose courage and steadfastness was instrumental in the fight for democracy in Nigeria.

Felicitating with Adefuye on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Buhari commended him for his deep sense of patriotism, dedication to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and ideals of democracy.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, congratulated family members, friends and political associates of the second and third republic lawmaker whose contributions on the floor had remained robust, insightful and most impactful on the nation’s development, especially his interest in ensuring inclusive governance.

The President saluted Sen. Adefuye’s courage and steadfastness in joining the fight for return of democracy during the military era, assuring him that history would be kind in recording his many sacrifices.

Looking at the array of activities lined up to mark the landmark age of 75, the President believed Sen. Adefuye scored high in many fronts, especially in investing in the development of people, and truly deserves to be honoured.

The President prays that the almighty God would strengthen the politician and grant him longer life.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

