Food and award winning lifestyle vlogger Sisi Yemmie, takes us into her kitchen as she shares a new recipe for her latest cooking.

On this episode of “Cook with Me”, Sisi takes us through how she made plantain porridge using half ripe plantain, we are salivating already.

Check out the Cooking Ingredients and watch the video:

Half Ripe Plantain

Palm Oil

Smoked Panla Fish (Deboned)

Onion (Chopped)

Pepper (Chopped)

Salt

Stock Cube

Ugu

Uziza

Fish & Pepper Sauce

Blended & Boiled tomato pepper onion mix

Croaker Fish

