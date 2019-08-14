African Giant boss and hit maker Burna Boy is the talk of town, after he was featured on ”The Daily Show” hosted by South Africa’s Trevor Noah.

Oluwa Burna revealed how he first met Trevor and afterward performed two songs off his ‘African Giant’ album to a cheering crowd and also discussed his Coachella experience, how his name was written in very small fonts on the list of performers.

The 28 year old songwriter joyfully talked about his album and even explained that Afro fusion is like ”Pizza”. See some clips and reactions from the interview.

Speaking about Coachella, Burna said;

I was on a toilet seat and my mom called me to say you’re doing Coachella and I was like, yeah, that’s nice. So, I get off and go on the gram and then I see the thing and then I’ve seen all the names and then I’m looking for my name but I can’t find my name… I literally can’t find my name. So I’m like am I really performing … what’s going on, but (my mom) was like it’s there… They had to circle it for me… so basically that has never happened to me before, I’m used to being The African Giant.

Speaking about why he reacted the way he did, Burna said;

I’m not used to that, so I was like, what’s this? I don’t like this, No. so basically I expressed myself and told them. and it’s just for that, it’s for the fact that everyone that’s coming after me shouldn’t have to go through that … it should be the same with like the Latin artistes and all the international people that were there, you know.

Burna boy is a living proof of the fact that everyone has His/Her time to shine. Just keep grinding. When your time comes, the world will hear your story pic.twitter.com/46eNX6xYz3 — IROKZEE MUZEEK 😏 🇳🇬 🎶 (@BenIrokzy) August 14, 2019

Burna Boy was a guest on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Burna Boy keeps making us proud. pic.twitter.com/96LiPuT4Ul — HelenOzor_ (@HelenOzor_) August 14, 2019

Burna Boy performing "Ye" and "Anybody" on the Daily Show with a Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/qEr7xW5Tp4 — Big Brother Naija #BBNaija (@thebiyitudors) August 14, 2019

Burna Boy's performance of "Ye" and "Anybody" on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. pic.twitter.com/AaenEFSOzf — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 14, 2019

Burna boy's ability to make music that speaks to your soul in a language that you do not understand says a lot about his talent. I don't understand what he says on Soke & Dangote but whatever it is , I know he's telling facccctss and I relate. ❤✨ — Black and White (@IamCourex) August 14, 2019

Nigerians did'nt believed in burna's music not until he became undeniably

outstanding

Fact:dont give up even when they all give up on you!!!

soon you will be going places just like burna! pic.twitter.com/ETmEQkALys — ĨŚĤÁĶÁ ŚÚČČĔŚŚ (@ishaka_success) August 14, 2019

I don't know who need to hear this but @burnaboy is not Yoruba. Burna Boy is Ijaw Burna Boy is Ijaw Burna Boy is Ijaw Burna Boy is Ijaw — Timo V™ (@iamTimoV) August 14, 2019

