Trevor Noah with Burna Boy

African Giant boss and hit maker Burna Boy is the talk of town, after he was featured on ”The Daily Show” hosted by South Africa’s Trevor Noah.

Oluwa Burna revealed how he first met Trevor and afterward performed two songs off his ‘African Giant’ album to a cheering crowd and also discussed his Coachella experience, how his name was written in very small fonts on the list of performers.

The 28 year old songwriter joyfully talked about his album and even explained that Afro fusion is like ”Pizza”. See some clips and reactions from the interview.

Speaking about Coachella, Burna said;

I was on a toilet seat and my mom called me to say you’re doing Coachella and I was like, yeah, that’s nice. So, I get off and go on the gram and then I see the thing and then I’ve seen all the names and then I’m looking for my name but I can’t find my name… I literally can’t find my name. So I’m like am I really performing … what’s going on, but (my mom) was like it’s there… They had to circle it for me… so basically that has never happened to me before, I’m used to being The African Giant.

Speaking about why he reacted the way he did, Burna said;

I’m not used to that, so I was like, what’s this? I don’t like this, No. so basically I expressed myself and told them. and it’s just for that, it’s for the fact that everyone that’s coming after me shouldn’t have to go through that … it should be the same with like the Latin artistes and all the international people that were there, you know.

