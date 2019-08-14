Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has enjoined students to enlist in Man’ O War, Nigeria’s oldest uniformed volunteer organisation.

The vice-chancellor made the call during the passing out parade of the Man’ O War cadets, University of Ilorin Command.

Abdulkareem, who was represented by the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Lanre Ajibade, commended the Man’ O War for its support in campus security.

He said that the Man’ O War played a great role in ensuring peace and orderliness in the just concluded Post-UTME exercise in the university.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, represented by the Mogaji Nda of Ilorin, Alhaji Woru Mohammed, commended the vice-chancellor and enjoined staff and students to continue to exhibit good behaviour and be good ambassadors of the university.

The Kwara State Commander of the Man O War, Mr Mohammed Ali-Baba, urged members to make their studies number one priority.

Highlights of the event included the appointment of the Registrar of the University of Ilorin, Dr Folaranmi Olowoleni, as Patron of the Man’ O War, Unilorin Command, launching of the Man O War magazine and presentation of awards of excellence.

