Nollywood actress and film producer, Toyin Abraham, has tied the nuptial knots with fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, her second attempt in marriage.

She first got married in 2015 with another actor Adeniyi Johnson. The marriage broke down irretrievably in 2015.

The couple’s beautiful wedding photo was published by another actor Kenny George on Instagram on Wednesday. She wished the couple: “God bless your Home”.

Actress Tayo Sobola also ran the photo on her Instagram page and prayed:God bless your union.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday used it on her page with cornucopia memes of love.

However, the new couple, Toyin and Ajeyemi have not published the wedding photo on their own Instagram pages.

Toyin was born in Auchi, Edo state as Toyin Aimakhu on 5 September 1984. Her new man, also a film producer, is based in Abeokuta and is known in Nollywood circles as Awilo.

