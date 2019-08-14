98th minute: Adrian has had a good game but he makes a howler in bringing down Abraham as the Chelsea youngster was running away from goal. Easy decision for Frappart who points to the spot and she is backed by VAR…

Jorginho is the coolest man in Istanbul and he slots home the penalty to bring the scores level.

94th minute: Mane gives Kepa no chance as he fires right into the top of the net after a fine pull back from Firmino.

The scoreline at fulltime was 1-1, they are now in extra-time.

Firmino to Mane – sounds familiar, doesn’t it…It was great work from the Brazilian and a brilliant finish from the Senegal striker.

Liverpool pulled one back in the 48th-minute courtesy of Sadio Mane’s strike.

Liverpool were behind at halftime as Chelsea took a shock lead before half-time.

The Blues broke the deadlock courtesy of the 36th-minute strike from Olivier Giroud.

Pulisic beat a few men, then passed the ball to Giroud inside the box. The Frenchman coolly tucked it into the corner with his left foot for the first goal.

