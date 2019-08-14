Tonight, Champions League winners, Liverpool will take on Europa League champions ,Chelsea in a titanic battle in the UEFA Super Cup trophy, taking place at the Vodafone Park Stadium, in the Beşiktaş district of Istanbul, Turkey.

The match will be the 44th UEFA Super Cup. This will be the first ever all-English Super Cup and it’s already ‘advantage Liverpool’, given that this match has been won by the reigning CL holders 23 times (53.49%).

With what happened on the opening day of the premier league season, Liverpool are clear favourite to carry the day but you cannot predict Chelsea as the team can rise to the occasion. While Liverpool hammered Norwich 4-1, Chelsea capitulated to Manchester United 4-0.

Chelsea, who beat Arsenal to win the Europa League last season, are looking to win the Super Cup for only the second time.

They beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Monaco in 1998 but lost in their last two Super Cup appearances, losing 4-1 to Atletico Madrid in 2012 and on penalties to Bayern Munich the following year.

Coach Frank Lampard was in the Chelsea team for both those games, and he added: “It means a lot to the club, I know that because I lost two finals.

“I understand the feeling of when you work hard to get into this game, that you give your all to try to win it.

“It’s another trophy for the club and will give us a feeling that if we can beat Liverpool and win a cup, we can go on from there,” Lampard said.

Lampard appears confused right now as he must produce the needed magic to curtail a rampaging Liverpool side.

But Lampard said he has learnt “lessons” from Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United and challenged his players to respond against Liverpool.

“I’m optimistic because I believe in the players,” Lampard said.

Lampard added: “In terms of the defeat {at Old Trafford] I think you always learn as a manager.

“The clear lesson for everyone was if you make defensive errors against good teams it will cost you.

“The second message to the players was they did so many good things in the game, in terms of how we played in the game – if you take out the mistakes for the goals there were lots of good things.”

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in June to win the Champions League for a sixth time.

The Reds have won the Super Cup more than any other English side with three wins, with their last success coming in 2005 – the year they also famously won the Champions League in Istanbul by coming back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties.

But manager Klopp said he was wary of a “fresh” Chelsea under new boss Lampard, despite the Blues losing last season’s top scorer Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

“If people think Chelsea aren’t a challenge then I can’t help these people,” he said.

“They are really strong and young and fresh and everything is exciting because Frank, a club legend, is new at the club and will want to make a name for himself as Chelsea manager. It will be really interesting and it’s a really important game.

“I know about the special importance and what a special place Istanbul is for every Liverpool supporter. Nobody will forget 2005, but we are different people, a team from 2019-20 and a pretty good one as well. Istanbul is always good place to play football.”

Klopp, who has criticised an early start to the season, said his side were “fresh” while forward Sadio Mane added: “For sure, I am ready to start. Let’s do this.”

The Senegalese striker, who helped his country reach the African Cup of Nations final, added: “Tiredness is only here [points to his head]. I don’t think I have had a holiday in seven years, so I’m used to it.”

