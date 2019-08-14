The University of Ibadan on Tuesday imposed a partial curfew on its campus following cases of robbery recorded in halls of residence.

The curfew imposition was contained in a release signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Idowu Olayinka.

The partial curfew, which takes effect from Wednesday, would last between 12 midnight and 5am.

According to the release, the decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s Security Committee which reviewed the current security situation at the institution.

Olayinka stated that all students and members of staff must have means of identification when asked by security operatives.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, all-male visitors to the three female hostels–Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Queen Elizabeth II Hall –are to be received outside the halls while female guests will be screened.

He added that any male visitor seen loitering around female halls beyond 8:30pm would be considered as a suspect.

Two female hostels had recently been the targets of attacks by armed robbers.

