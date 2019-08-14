A horse rider displaying his skills at the 2019 edition of the Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode. Photo: Efunla Ayodelel

It was pomp and ceremony on Tuesday when the Ojude Oba, a Yoruba festival hosted in Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria, was held, with over 250,000 people across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria attending.

Below are photographs taking by our Photo Journalist, Efunla Ayodele at the event:

Danofujora Masquerade from Oyo State performing at the 2019 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode

Different age groups in colourful attires were represented at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode

Chief Ayo Adebanjo at the event

Egbe Bobamayegunokunrin at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode

The Awujale Of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and his wife at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode

Huge crowd at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival, an annual event held to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom.

Market women and men pay homage to the Awujale, King of Ijebu Ode at the 2019 edition of Ojude Oba

Obayori Okunrin group at the 2019 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele at the event

Ogun State Gorvernor, Dapo Abiodun and his wife at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode

