A mobile policeman Sunday U. Japhet in the Yobe Police Command, who has been pouring invectives on Nigeria’s leaders and politicians, including his boss in the police force, has been transferred to Bauchi.

Japhet in his post on Facebook also revealed a planned protest by mobile policemen in the north east over unpaid allowances.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sunmonu Adeyemi Abdulmaliki confirmed to Daily Post today the arrest of the officer and his transfer.

In a Facebook post on 9 August, Japhet said the country is being led by “evil men” and mocked the public posturing of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“This is Nigeria, with a president who want to fight corruption and tackle insecurities, with the vice who claimed to be a man of God without truth, with many elected senators, with IGP that we think things will change, its a pity for them, those that lead this country”.

Japhet’s vituperation against the leaders was triggered by the unpaid allowances to mobile policemen on insurgency duties and hoped that a demonstration by the policemen would ” be the beginning of something in this great country led by evil men”.

And he seemed to suggest the police leaders deliberately delayed payment by banking it to earn interest for their pockets and expressed disgust that President Buhari has condoned this racket.

“No one will say he(President Buhari) don’t know what is happening that this money is not paid. God will come down himself to help Nigerian if really this is Buhari handling this country this way, I better die for truth then to be, seeing nonsense”, he said.

Read Japhet’s full Facebook post:

“This is Nigeria, with a president who want to fight corruption and tackle insecurities, with the vice who claimed to be a man of God without truth, with many elected senators, with IGP that we think things will change, its a pity for them, those that lead this country, I pray that this demonstration that is going to happen on 14 /8 in Maiduguri, Yobe, Adamawa and other places that mobile police on special duty are going to hold for their allowances be the beginning of something in this great country led by evil men, we are inviting all the media to be there for us, this people call their self leaders are all aware that this money use to be in some people joint account to get interest,then after 3-4 month they pay, no one will say he don’t know what is happening that this money is not paid, God will come down himself to help Nigerian if really this is buhari handling this country this way,i better die for truth then to be, seeing nonsense”. (Sic).

In a later post same day, Japhet suggested he is not afraid to say the truth.

“All that people fear is death, death, what nonsense? Is Buhari grandpa or grandma all alive? Is Osibanjo grandpa alive? Is everyone that ever lead this country alive? that’s show everyone will die and I’m sure of it, then what nonsense death are people afraid to stop them not to say the truth for God sake?”

On his Facebook page on 9 August, Japhet appeared to have so many issues bothering him as he also railed against ‘illiterate soldiers” who killed policemen in Taraba and sought permission of the police high command to allow MOPOL men face soldiers in a shooting contest.

Then he picked on religious leaders, pastors and Imams for keeping quiet when things are going awry in the country.

“Is a very big mistake for our country men pastors and imam to ignore saying that single truth, simply because they are afraid of been kill, who will kill you that his father and mother tell him he will not die? what rubbish”, he wrote.

