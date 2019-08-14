The Kaduna State Police Command says no serious crime took place during the just-concluded Eid -el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo made this known in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Sabo said:“ We had a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration, we did not record any ugly incident during the period.

“The celebration was done without any serious criminal incident or breach of law”.

According to Sabo, the residents cooperated and supported security agencies in monitoring the security situation, thereby facilitating peace throughout the period of the festivity.

Sabo urged the general public to continue to support the police in their efforts to rid the state of criminals.

“We also thank the public for the support given to us during the period,” he said.

