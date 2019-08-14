By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Police Command has narrated how soldiers stabbed an injured patient to death in front of a doctor attending to him on Isheri Day.

Soldiers were accused of killing three people on the said day after a skirmish.

The command, in a statement on Wednesday said Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered a full scale investigation into the “Isheri Day” shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday as suspected soldiers believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment carried out the dastard act of killing innocent civilians.

The police command, in the statement released to newsmen in Abeokuta said “Credible Information at the disposal of the Command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun State where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual “Isheri Day”.

“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made them to start shooting sporadically into the air.

“Consequently, one Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and died on the spot. The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured.

“The Soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name withheld) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a Medical Doctor on duty. The statement from the officials of the hospital reveals that the soldiers ordered the doctor at gun-point, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague.

“They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a Bayonet attached to the muzzle of his rifle.

“Meanwhile, the Command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State and efforts are in place to ensure that the suspected killer(s) are brought to book..”

