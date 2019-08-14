By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Speaker of Students’ Union Government Parliament, Bayonne Simeon, of Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State has bemoaned the insecurity of students living off-campus.

“No fewer than 20 female students had been raped in the last one month, while robbery attacks are on daily basis”, he said.

Some of the victims also told P.M.NEWS that the attackers target only students living off campus.

They complained that despite repeated reports at Bori Police station, nothing has been done and students are left to their fate.

Simeon, the Speaker of Student Union Government Parliament and Manson Dumlebabari, the Chief Judge of Student Union Government of KenPoly also expressed disappointment over the situation.

They called on the Civil Rights Council to draw the attention of the Police to their suffering due to incessant robbery of students and rape of female students by gunmen.

However, the Police in Bori claimed they have not received any complaint from the students

The Police Public Relations Officer of Rivers state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, a lawyer, said the Divisional Police Officer,DPO, of Bori said no such report of rape and robbery was reported at the station.

He said the command will put machinery in place to curb the menace.

Governor Wike launched a new security effort code named “Operation Sting”on July 26,2019.

He said that the initiative is a signal for criminals to understand that there is no hiding place for them in the state.

“Operation Sting is our own specialized security initiative anchored on an integrated and coordinated approach fully funded by the Rivers state government to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity.

“The operation is also to fight against every security threat to our state, our persons and our properties in other to create the right social environment to drive our development.

“Under Operation Sting we have taken concrete steps to strengthen the logistics and operational capability of the civil and armed security forces,” he said.

