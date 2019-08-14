Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of retired Col. A. A. Chiroma as Special Adviser on Security.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday, said Zulum also appointed 10 other Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Gusau disclosed that the appointment of the aides was for specific functions, noting that two of the appointees would serve in the deputy governor’s office.

He said that the governor would announce a date for the swearing-in of the appointees, stressing that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Gusau said that Mr Mustapha Ali was appointed as SSA on Security; Malam Ali Jato, SSA Abuja Liaison Services; Mr Christopher Akaba, SSA on Jobs Creation and Youths Empowerment, and Mr Sale Habib, SSA on Schedules and Events.

Others were Malam Bukar Mustapha, SSA Documentation; Mr Mustapha Bulu, SSA Public Financial Management; Mr Yusuf Shettima, SSA Projects Monitoring and Evaluation, and Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, SSA Projects Documentation.

Messrs Shuaibu Adamu and Alfred Bwala were appointed SSA Special Duties in the deputy governor’s office.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

