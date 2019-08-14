Controversial former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted his experience while delivering a keynote address at the TEKAN conference in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, he had a great time in Jos where he had the honour and privilege of delivering the keynote address at the TEKAN conference.

TEKAN is the umbrella organisation that represents 15 massive Churches and no less than 30 million Christians in northern Nigeria.

Read his narration below:

The entire leadership of TEKAN, led by their President, Rev. Caleb Solomon Ahima, who is also the Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were present at the event and the speech and indeed the whole occassion went very well.

I thank our father and our leader Governor David Jonah Jang for hosting me and my team in such a lavish manner in Jos.

I also thank Senator I.D. Gyang, Hon. Musa Bagos, Hon. Esther Dusu, Samuel Kwamkur and all the other Federal and State legislators and distinguished leaders that were part of my delegation and that accompanied me to the event.

I thank the leadership of TEKAN, the former Minister of Water Resources, Mrs. Sarah Ochekpa, Mrs. Helen Haggai and all the other organisers of this great event for inviting me and giving me the opportunity to speak about good governance in Nigeria and the role of the Church.

After the event I paid a courtesy call on my fathers old friend in Jos, Baba Selcan Miner, who is still looking and sounding so well at the ripe old age of 85!

Baba Miner assisted and worked closely with my father when he presented the case for the creation of the Middle Belt Region on behalf of the Action Group at the Willicks Commission in 1958!

Baba Selcan is a great patriot and nationalist and one of the most informed elders in our country today and he has dedicated the rest of his distinguished life to doing great things for God and the Church.

We had a wonderful time with him and I thank the Lord for his blessings and prayers.

After that my delegation and I were hosted to a superb lunch and had a moving and very warm reception with the family of the late Lt. Col. John Pam, the former Adjutant-General of the Nigerian Army, who was one of the officers that was brutally murdered by junior Army officers during the January 15th 1966 coup d’etat.

The Pam’s are wonderful people and I am very proud of the fact that they have done so well despite the tragic events that took place in January 1966 and that resulted in the death of their father.

I am happy to say that they are doing so well and have come out so strong. They are blessed beyond measure.

Our discussion shed light on so many things and I was really touched by their humility, kindness, warmth and love. May God continue to strengthen them and be with them.

After that my delegation and I visited General Joshua Dogonyaro, the Vice President of the Christian Elders Forum, where we paid our respects and had a warm and cordial meeting.

I thank God for making this trip such a great success. I also thank him for being with us, guiding us and keeping us safe throughout our beautiful journey.

I shall post the pictures of the visit and the footage of my speech at TEKAN.

