Nigerian rapper, motivational speaker, writer and vlogger Eva Alordiah, known for her positive lifestyle and energy giving videos is 31 today.

Eva shared on her timeline how long it took her to get here even though at some point in her life she almost committed suicide.

Read her message:

Apparentlyyyyyy!!!! This is what 31 looks like. 😀It’s been a long walk to get here, from almost taking my own life to being here now, living my life with a single mission to help you live yours better. I am blessed indeed.

Use me as proof that you can overcome too.

The next year is going to be ooooohhhh so good, I am excited for what we will accomplish together.

Thank you for your sweetness, you have made me feel more Alive! 💦 #WaterWomanEvaAlordiah

#EnergyGiverEva

#EvaAlordiah

