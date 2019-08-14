Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday flagged of the construction of the N3.9 billion Kaduna Galaxy Mall to be completed in 18 months time.

Speaking at the contract signing and ground-breaking ceremony of the mall in Kaduna, El-Rufai the contract signing and groundbreaking ceremony had brought closer to realisation a project that had suffered unfortunate delays.

“Since we unveiled the road projects, Kaduna residents will have noticed that work has commenced on developing a new Centenary Park opposite the Government House. That park is being developed on the site initially earmarked for the Galaxy Mall project we launched in partnership with UAC Property Development company (UPDC) in 2016.

“That dream was painfully aborted. But we have since that setback considered options for building a mall to maximise the retail opportunities in Kaduna, improve the shopping experience for our people and provide facilities like cinemas and restaurants,” he said.

He commended the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Agency (KMDMC) for creatively discharging its responsibility under our Urban Renewal Programme.

He said the body had structured this N3.9bn project as a public-private partnership between the Kaduna State Government, Amsalco, a private firm and the United Bank for Africa, saying that he had no doubt that this structure would deliver the mall within the envisaged 18 months.

According to the governor, the Kaduna Galaxy Mall is being built on four hectares of land and would have 7,491 square metres of lettable space, while upon completion, the mall would have space for one major anchor tenant, three cinemas, six restaurants, 48-line shops and over 360 car parking bays.

“The mall will be constructed by CCECC Nigeria Limited, our partners in the Urban Renewal Programme, which includes the dualisation of WAFF Road, the main access road to the mall.

“Having a decent mall in a city is a quality of life issue, giving people more options for shopping and relaxation. But a mall also expands economic opportunity, for farmers, suppliers, sellers and the workers that will be recruited to build it and to run the facilities therein. Therefore, we expect that this project will be completed on schedule.

“The dream of a Galaxy Mall was once aborted. We have revived it with a new investment structure and partners. Let everyone do their duty so that it can become a viable, living reality,” he said.

