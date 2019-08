DMW boss, and ”Blow My Mind” frontliner Davido took to his timeline to appreciate his manager Asa Asika, whose birthday is today.

OBO shared a picture of Asa and wrote: If I start to write I no go finish !!!! HBD ASA THANKS FOR EVERYTHING!!!! TOGETHER THEY KNOW SAY WE DEY GIVE DEM PROBLEM ! DIA FADA LEFT NYANSH! Love u 4 life !!

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp