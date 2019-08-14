US rapper ASAP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden.The verdict was handed down today at Stockholm District Court.

The music star, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, and his two friends, who were also found guilty of assault, were handed conditional sentences.

“In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen. The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences”, the court said in a statement about Mayers’ friend..

The rapper Rakim Mayers, was detained on 3 July and then charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Stockholm during the 30 June street melee after the Real Street Festival in Anaheim.

That means that he will not have to return to Sweden to serve any time in jail.

He and two members of his entourage had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 19-year-old man in Stockholm.

