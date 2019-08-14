Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Also, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, said to be Atiku’s lawyer, was separately arraigned for allegedly laundering $2m, in connection with the polls.

Atiku contested against President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Both Babalele and Giwa-Osagie were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned till Thursday to take their bail applications. The judge ordered that they be returned to the EFCC custody.

The Charge against Giwa-Osagie:

Count One:

”That you UYIEKPEN GlWA-OSAGIE and ERHUNSE GlWA-OSAGIE, sometimes in February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the ‘ amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

Count two

”That you UYIEKPEN GIWA-OSAGIE on or before the 12th day of February,2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured ERHUNSE GIWAOSAGIE to make cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

