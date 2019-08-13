Adiele Ekeke, commissioner in the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC), has lost his wife and two children in an auto accident.

According to a post by journalist Chris Nwandu, the accident occurred on Sunday 11 August on Enugu-Okigwe express road. Ekeke’s wife and three children were on their way to Port Harcourt.

Doctors are battling to save one of the children, who survived the accident.

Tragedy hit Ekeke said on Monday: “Its too hard to believe, but it did happen. We’re on our way to Ohanku to bury my two children, my only son and first daughter. Their mother is still in mortuary”

A statement by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said the government was shocked to hear the news.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is shocked at the death of Adiele Ekeke’s wife and children. He is saddened by this tragedy, and prays God to console Ekeke and grant him the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The governor also prays that God intervenes and save third surviving child who is in intensive care.”

